TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — Among the spring festivities going on out on Tybee Island, one event has been going strong since 1987.

The Beach Bum Parade is a great way to get out of the house and spend some quality time with family and friends. One of the most popular features of the event is that visitors can expect to only get a little wet, but soaked.

Floats slowly drive down Butler Ave. spraying parade watchers who spray water right back at them.

It’s known as “the South’s largest water fight” according to the event’s website. The water fight draws thousands of people to the island for family-friendly fun giving everyone a chance to act like a kid again.

And, the event’s proceeds help local Tybee Island charities and causes. The event is free for spectators at will kick off at 6:30 p.m. at the North Beach parking lot and travel through the island on Hwy 80/Butler Ave. to Tybrisa St.

If you’re looking to volunteer at the Beach Bum Parade, you can email your contact information to info@tybeebeachbumparade.com.

