Be it a truck bed or Facebook page, local churches find ways to connect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Churches and parishes across the nation have been taking a different approach to worship services during the coronavirus outbreak.

News 3 has received messages and emails from local churches, like St. John Baptist Church, sharing how they’ve been meeting.

“Lord knows we’re having some painful circumstances that our poor souls could not flee,” Pastor George Lee said Sunday, standing in the bed of a truck.

His church held a drive-thru service of sorts, allowing the congregation to sit in their cars or stand outside, keeping social distancing in mind.

Bishop Jackie Gilbert-Grant’s sanctuary of Praise Christian Assembly turned to a virtual church service this weekend.

“I am so excited about the service that we have today,” she said. “Truly, God met us in a different way. We are streaming now on Facebook live and so we are just excited about the new norm.”

One of those emails came from Father Romanus Ezeugwu at St. Benedict the Moor. He sent a letter to parishioners that reads, in part:

“I celebrated Mass alone in the chapel on this fourth Sunday of Lent. Of course, spiritually I celebrated the Mass with you my beloved parishioners, in union with the whole church […] Stay strong and keep the faith alive. Together, and by the Grace of God we shall overcome COVID-19.”

