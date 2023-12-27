SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- Are you ready to enjoy the New Year parties, and be able to make sure you get home safely?

Well, luck for you, the Governor’s Highway Safety Association (GHSA) and Lyft have you covered.

GHSA and Lyft have partnered with the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) to help prevent drunk driving during the New Year’s Eve holiday weekend.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 36 percent of the persons killed in vehicle crashes on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day in Georgia from 2017 through 2021 involved a driver whose Blood-Alcohol Concentration (BAC) level was higher than the state’s legal limit of .08 and 81 percent of those drunk driving crashes in Georgia on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

GOHS was given a $20,000 grant fund ride credit for Lyft account holders during the Christmas/New Year’s holidays, by the GHSA.

Lyft account holders can enter the discount code “GAGOHS2023” in the app, to receive a one-time $20 ride credit.

The credit can be used for rides in Georgia and must be used within two weeks of being claimed.

The ride credits are only available from 9:00 p.m. through 6:00 a.m., between now and 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024.