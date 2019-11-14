Arts on Waters Block Party celebrates neighborhood revitalization

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A block party this weekend is looking to celebrate the improvements being made along Waters Avenue.

The area has already gotten a facelift in the form of new sidewalks, benches and lighting.

Now, city leaders and community members plan to add a fresh coat of paint to areas along the avenue.

The Arts on Waters initiative commissions local artists to curate window displays in storefronts and paint murals.

Lissette Garcia-Arrogante, the Director of the Cultural Resources Department for the City of Savannah, says the current installation at the Waters Avenue Shopping Center is the first of many art projects in the neighborhood.

“This project is something that right now in our country is a dynamic discussion on how we can use the arts as a driver to activate neighborhood revitalization and community engagement,” said Garcia-Arrogante.

Here are the full details for this weekend’s block party on Waters Avenue.

By reintroducing art back into the community, city leaders say this will drive economic opportunities back into the area.

Manny Dominguez, the Director of the Office of Business Opportunity for the City of Savannah, says this weekend’s block party is one way to draw attention to the business opportunities along Waters Avenue.

“It’s really an opportunity to celebrate the community and the surrounding neighborhoods,” said Dominguez, “but also celebrate the power of art to sort of bring economic development to an area.”

All the fun starts at 10 a.m. on Saturday at the Waters Avenue Shopping Center.