Area schools perform at Savannah Hilton Head Airport’s Annual School Music Days

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Savannah/Hilton Head International announced the airport’s annual School Music Days performances start this week. Over 2,000 students from 41 area schools will perform this holiday season at the airport as a part of the airport’s Twenty-third Annual School Music Days. The schools will perform weekdays in Savannah Square December 3-19, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

The Savannah Airport Commission offers to validate parking for any parents who wish to attend their child’s performance.

Find out more at www.flySAV.com/business/news-and-media/music/.

