Applications available for Hampton County residents’ disaster relief fund

Shaneka Mickle’s home is just rubble after a devastating tornado in Hampton County

HAMPTON, SC (WSAV) – Applications for the Hampton County Assistance Fund are now available for residents to apply for assistance.

The fund is set up to help residents after a tornado tore a twenty-four-mile path through Hampton County in April.

Five people died and dozens of others were injured.

Citizens of Hampton County formed a Long-Term Recovery Group in order to aid in the recovery of this disaster and any future disasters the county may experience.

The Hampton County Assistance Fund has raised over $250,000 and continues to raise funds to reach a $500,000 goal.

Residents can find the application on the Hampton County Assistance Fund Facebook page or by emailing hc.assistancefund@gmail.com.

According to the organization, The Hampton County Assistance Fund board plans to provide the available funds to residents in a fair and equitable way.

Factors such as income, family size, elderly/disabled, insurance coverage, and prior assistance received will be taken into consideration in an attempt to prioritize applications.

Applications must be received by Friday, October 23, 2020 to be considered.

The Hampton County Assistance Fund was established in partnership with the Community Foundation of the Lowcountry, a non-profit organization.

The Hampton County Assistance Fund is a co-operative body made up of representatives from faith based, non-profit, government, business, and other organizations within the Hampton County community.