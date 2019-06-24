Anthony M. Lanier, II Summer Youth Football Training Camp returns this Saturday

Attention young athletes!

The third Annual Anthony M. Lanier II Summer Youth Football Training Camp gets underway this weekend in Savannah!

This year’s theme is “Back to His Roots.”

The camp will be held Saturday, June 29, from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Kennedy Park in historic Carver Village— where Anthony grew up.

It will feature the Los Angeles Chargers Defensive End— along with some of his teammates, local coaches, Savannah State University and Jenkins high school football players and other volunteers.

The one day camp includes a hot breakfast and lunch, football drills and position specific skills.

Character education and information on fitness, nutrition, and dental hygiene will also be included.

Campers ages 6-14 will receive a camp t-shirt, an autographed photo of Lanier II, a drawstring bag filled with goodies and a fun-filled experience that they will never forget!

Registration is $50 in advance, $75 the day of the camp.

Sponsorship is also available for those who are unable to afford the fee.

For more information contact Yolanda P. Lanier, Director of Undefeated Warrior the Anthony M Lanier II Foundation, Inc. (501c3) at: (912)210-2719 or email: teamspoon912@gmail.com