Anonymous donor gives $125K to Boys & Girls Club of HHI; how you can help

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – The Boys & Girls Club of Hilton Head Island has had to close temporarily due to COVID-19, but the nonprofit is still helping those in need.

A large donation from “a longtime and generous supporter” will help the organization do just that.

The donor wanted to remain anonymous but their $125,000 gift speaks for itself. Kim Likins, director of the local Boys & Girls Club says this will be distributed to eligible members in the form of a $500 gift card to either Kroger or Walmart.

“It is an incredible feeling to be able to provide our members with much needed financial support during these difficult times,” Likins said.

Parents — many of whom work in service industry jobs — are scheduled to pick up the gift cards starting Monday.

Organizers are also working to make sure it is poised to meet the needs of the more than 300 kids they serve once they can return to normal operations.

Their 2020 Gala was canceled but they are holding an auction online from Monday, April 20 through next Monday, April 27.

Some of the big prizes are tickets to the US Open as well as tickets to the Metropolitan Opera and a Broadway show (when they resume).

To preview some of the special items and make a bid, visit here.