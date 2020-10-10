Annual ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s’ focuses on community support

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – On ‘Worldwide Mental Health Day,’ people across the country and here in Georgia walked to raise awareness for a disease that affects memories, thinking, and behavior.

“With Alzheimer’s you are actually losing your family member, your loved one well before they actually die. My mother died four years ago, but we had been losing her for many years before that and so that’s just a terrible feeling to look at a person and see the person you know, but they’re not the person that you know,” Margaret Morton, the Operations Director for the Georgia Living Senior Home Care, said at the 2020 Statesboro ‘Walk to End Alzheimer’s.’

More than 30 thousand Georgians are estimated to have Alzheimer’s or another form of Dementia, but the state’s health department estimates that number will increase 46 percent in the next 10 years.

“In our society, people are becoming more aware of the devastation of Alzheimer’s and just the scope of people that are suffering,” Morton described.

All across the country, advocates are raising awareness, even in a pandemic, to increase funding for research and to offer support to individuals, their families and caregivers.

Over five million Americans are impacted by Alzheimer’s or another form of dementia, so knowing that there are over 16 million caregivers that are going through this journey. It is widespread, we need everyone to raise awareness and funds for this cause. It’s going to help our families now and moving into the future to find a cure, so that one day we do have that first survivor,” Marah Johnson a Staff Partner with the organization said.

Morton said they will continue to fight every day to find a cure and to remind others they are never alone: “There is help and there is hope, and the Alzheimer’s Association is working diligently to help find a cure, a treatment, and in the meantime they’re there for support and education for people, and they’re there 24 hours a day with their hotline so you never have to feel alone.”

Click HERE to find out more about the organization or to be connected with a resource.