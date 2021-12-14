SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Annual Savannah Jazz Christmas Concert and Jam returns on Christmas Day.

The event will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the JW Marriott’s Plant Riverside District in the Salzburg Ballroom.

Organizers say the fundraising event will help rising jazz stars further their talents.

“It started as a homecoming event for jazz legends who return home for the holidays and get together in an all-star formation to deliver one of the happiest shows of the year,” explains Savannah Jazz’s Paula Fogarty.

Tickets are $30 online at www.savannahjazz.org, and $40 at the door if there are seats left. Link to tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/annual-christmas-jam-concert-tickets-211055812617

Parking is available at city rates in the hotel lot, and folks are encouraged to make dinner reservations for before or after the show with lots of options.

Link to dinner reservations: https://www.plantriverside.com/eat-drink/