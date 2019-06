One local organization is on a mission to spread love throughout our community.

This weekend, Limitless Innovative Thinkers, Inc. (Lit) is hosting its second annual Love Unity No Hate Festival.

C’iante Bevens is the founder of the organization and festival organizer.

She joins us with more.

Click the arrow in the video box above to watch our interview.

Love Unity No Hate Festival (LUH)

Sunday, June 30

Forsyth Park Bandshell

3 p.m. – 7 p.m.

FREE & Open to the Public