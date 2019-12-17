1  of  2
Annual Chanukah Celebration in Ellis Square set for Monday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chabad of Savannah is hosting an annual Hanukkah celebration downtown on Monday.

Light at Ellis Square Annual Chanukah Celebration will be held at Ellis Square at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 23.

A ten foot tall Chanukah Menorah will be lit, and LASER SHOW USA will perform. The LED robot performance group has performed on America’s Got Talent.

The event is totally free and will feature fresh donuts, latkas, chocolate coins, menorah kits and a glowing Chanukah gift for guests.

Mayor Eddie DeLoach and Mayor elect Van Johnson will both address the crowd and light the candle of public service.

For more information on the event, call 912-844-2477.

