SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Animal shelters in our area are fighting an overpopulation crisis that is now reaching an all-time high. Volunteers say nearly a third of dogs going into local shelters aren’t making it out alive and it’s only getting worse.

“This is a legislature issue. We don’t have laws that require spay and neuter in Georgia. So, we are seeing huge numbers of dogs coming into our shelters, and right now our 2022 Chatham live release rate was only 70%, and that’s a pretty devastating number,” says Cody Shelley, Renegade Paws Rescue volunteer and board member.

Animal service workers say that the biggest reason for the pet overpopulation in Georgia is the lack of spaying and neutering and lack of law enforcement to back it up. For local shelters, the crisis has become deadly.

”It’s just progressively getting worse. We’ve been at max capacity since November. I’d say about five we’ve had to put down due to space. But we’re constantly fighting every day,” says Liberty County Animal Services Director Steve Marrero.

They say it’s an issue hitting large breed dogs the hardest, but also affecting puppies now, too.

“Puppies are miracles. They’re sweet, they’re beautiful, nature is amazing. And puppies die in our shelters when they’re young, when they’re adults, because there aren’t places for them to live,” says Shelley.

This is a sign of just how serious the situation is to animal services, who never had trouble finding homes for puppies in the past.

“Tons of puppies. And, you know, typically when we have a puppy, there would be a line out the door to adopt that puppy. And it’s not like that,” says Marrero.

They say working to cut off overpopulation at the source is the best way to help solve this issue.

“This is a community problem. This is a reflection of our neighbors and our family members, so we want to really encourage people to talk to your stepdaughter who might want to have puppies because they’re cute or it’s an easy way to make money. Don’t do that. Don’t have backyard litters. We can help with spay and neuter resources for free. There are too many dogs dying in our community and that is a reflection on all of us,” says Shelley.

Volunteers at Renegade Paws Rescue say they are offering free transportation to spay and neuter appointments and financial assistance.