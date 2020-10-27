America’s Second Harvest to host drive-thru food giveaway Thursday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will host a drive-thru food distribution event for Chatham County residents at Memorial Stadium on Thursday.

The event will be from 8 to 10 a.m. while supplies last. It will be first come, first served and participants must stay in their cars at all times. The Georgia National Guard will help load a box of food into the trunks of vehicles.

Food boxes will contain a variety of non-perishable food, fresh apples, grapes, and proteins such as chicken.

Since March 23rd and the outbreak of COVID-19, America’s Second Harvest has distributed over 16.5 million pounds of food.

“We are thankful for our funding support from the Chatham County Board of Commissioners that enables us to continue to serve our neighbors in Chatham County,” America’s Second Harvest said in a press release. “If you are interested in helping, please consider donating or hosting a virtual food drive. Your gift will enable us to acquire the most beneficial food and supplies to support our food insecure population.”

Donations can be made online at www.helpendhunger.org.