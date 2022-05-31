SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will be giving out free meals to children this summer, and it’s all kicking off Wednesday.

It’s part of the organization’s Summer Food Service Program they are part of. It’ll be running from June 1 through the end of July, though dates can vary for each site.

There are Open Sites that will operate in Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Tattnall and Wayne counties. The Closed Sites (Enrolled & Camps) will operate in Bulloch and Chatham.

Visit this link to learn more about Second Harvest.

Open Sites

Site nameAddressStartEnd1st meal2nd meal
Boys & Girls Club of the Altamaha Area550 E. Orange St., JesupJune 6July 293:30 to 4:30 p.m.
Cann ParkW. 44th St., SavannahJune 1July 2212 to 1 p.m.
Carver Heights Community Center905 Collat Ave., SavannahJune 1July 2211:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Cloverdale Community Center1919 Cynthia St., SavannahJune 1 July 2212 to 1 p.m.
Crusader Community Center81 Coffee Bluff Villa Rd.June 1July 2212 to 1 p.m.
Eastside Gymnasium415 Goebel Ave., SavannahJune 1July 2212 to 1 p.m.
Edgemere ParkCedar St. & DeLesseps Ave., SavannahJune 1July 2212 to p.m.
Effingham High School Athletics*1589 GA Hwy 119 S, SpringfieldJune 6July 228 to 8:30 a.m.11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Effingham YMCA1224 Patriot Dr., RinconJune 1July 297 to 8 a.m.11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club510 E. Charlton St., SavannahJune 1July 297:30 to 8:30 a.m.12 to 1 p.m.
Golden Isles YMCA144 Scranton Connector, BrunswickJune 1July 297:30 to 8:30 a.m.11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Horizons – SCDS, Pressly Hall824 Stillwood Dr., SavannahJune 6July 158 to 9 a.m.12 to 1 p.m.
Islands YMCA66 Johnny Mercer Blvd., SavannahJune 1July 297 to 8 a.m.11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
LEAP Youth Development Program1323 Goshen Rd., RinconJune 1July 298 to 9 a.m.11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Liberty City Neighborhood Center1401 Mills B. Lane Blvd., SavannahJune 1July 2211:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Liberty County YMCA Camp Cherokee201 Mary Lou Dr., HinesvilleJune 1July 298 to 8:30 a.m.11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Live Oaks Public Library (LOPL) Bull Street Library2002 Bull St., SavannahJune 1July 2912 to 1 p.m.
LOPL Carnegie Library537 E. Henry St., SavannahJune 1July 2911:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
LOPL Garden City Library104 Sunshine Ave., Garden CityJune 1July 2912 to 1 p.m.
LOPL Hinesville Library236 W. Memorial Dr., HinesvilleJune 1July 2912 to 1 p.m.
LOPL Islands Library50 Johnny Mercer Blvd., SavannahJune 1July 2912 to 1 p.m.
LOPL Midway Library9397 E. Oglethorpe Hwy., MidwayJune 1July 2912 to 1 p.m.
LOPL Pooler Library216 S. Rogers St., PoolerJune 1July 2912 to 1 p.m.
LOPL Southwest Library14097 Abercorn St., SavannahJune 1July 2912 to 1 p.m.
LOPL Springfield Library810 GA Hwy 119 S, SpringfieldJune 1July 2912:30 to 1:30 p.m.
New Horizons Community Center184 Shepards Bridge Rd., ReidsvilleJune 6July 2912 to 1 p.m.
Port Wentworth Leisure Services101 Turnberry St., Port WentworthJune 1July 2911:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Richmond Hill YMCA154 Thunderbolt Dr., Richmond HillJune 1July 297 to 8 a.m.11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Savannah High School400 Pennsylvania Ave., SavannahJune 6July 282 to 3 p.m.
Statesboro Family YMCA409 Clairborne Ave., StatesboroJune 1July 297 to 8 a.m.11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
South Effingham High School*1220 Noel C. Conaway Rd., GuytonJune 6July 297 to 8 a.m.11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Tatemville Community Center333 Coleman St., SavannahJune 1July 2212 to 1 p.m.
Tompkins Center2333 Ogeechee Rd., SavannahJune 1July 2211:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Tremont Community Center2015 Paige Ave., SavannahJune 1July 2212 to 1 p.m.
Tybee YMCA204 5th St., Tybee IslandJune 1July 2912 to 1 p.m.M, W, F only
Urban Hope1601 Barnard St., SavannahJune 1July 2812 to 1 p.m.
Urban Hope 2106 E. 37th St., SavannahJune 1July 2812 to 1 p.m.
Wells Park2299 Montgomery St., SavannahJune 1July 2212 to 1 p.m.
West Broad St. YMCA1110 May St., SavannahJune 1July 227:30 to 9 a.m.3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
West Chatham YMCA165 Isaac G. Laroche Dr., PoolerJune 1July 298 to 8:30 a.m.11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Windsor Forest Center308 Briarcliff Cir., SavannahJune 1July 2212 to 1 p.m.
Woodville Center127 Darling St., SavannahJune1July 22
W.W. Law Center909 E. Bolton St., SavannahJune 1July 2211 a.m. to 12 p.m.
*No meals June 6 to July 4 for GHSA dead week. Meals will resume July 6.