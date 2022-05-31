SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will be giving out free meals to children this summer, and it’s all kicking off Wednesday.

It’s part of the organization’s Summer Food Service Program they are part of. It’ll be running from June 1 through the end of July, though dates can vary for each site.

There are Open Sites that will operate in Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Tattnall and Wayne counties. The Closed Sites (Enrolled & Camps) will operate in Bulloch and Chatham.

Visit this link to learn more about Second Harvest.

Open Sites