SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia will be giving out free meals to children this summer, and it’s all kicking off Wednesday.
It’s part of the organization’s Summer Food Service Program they are part of. It’ll be running from June 1 through the end of July, though dates can vary for each site.
There are Open Sites that will operate in Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty, Tattnall and Wayne counties. The Closed Sites (Enrolled & Camps) will operate in Bulloch and Chatham.
Visit this link to learn more about Second Harvest.
Open Sites
|Site name
|Address
|Start
|End
|1st meal
|2nd meal
|Boys & Girls Club of the Altamaha Area
|550 E. Orange St., Jesup
|June 6
|July 29
|3:30 to 4:30 p.m.
|Cann Park
|W. 44th St., Savannah
|June 1
|July 22
|12 to 1 p.m.
|Carver Heights Community Center
|905 Collat Ave., Savannah
|June 1
|July 22
|11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|Cloverdale Community Center
|1919 Cynthia St., Savannah
|June 1
|July 22
|12 to 1 p.m.
|Crusader Community Center
|81 Coffee Bluff Villa Rd.
|June 1
|July 22
|12 to 1 p.m.
|Eastside Gymnasium
|415 Goebel Ave., Savannah
|June 1
|July 22
|12 to 1 p.m.
|Edgemere Park
|Cedar St. & DeLesseps Ave., Savannah
|June 1
|July 22
|12 to p.m.
|Effingham High School Athletics*
|1589 GA Hwy 119 S, Springfield
|June 6
|July 22
|8 to 8:30 a.m.
|11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|Effingham YMCA
|1224 Patriot Dr., Rincon
|June 1
|July 29
|7 to 8 a.m.
|11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Frank Callen Boys & Girls Club
|510 E. Charlton St., Savannah
|June 1
|July 29
|7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
|12 to 1 p.m.
|Golden Isles YMCA
|144 Scranton Connector, Brunswick
|June 1
|July 29
|7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
|11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Horizons – SCDS, Pressly Hall
|824 Stillwood Dr., Savannah
|June 6
|July 15
|8 to 9 a.m.
|12 to 1 p.m.
|Islands YMCA
|66 Johnny Mercer Blvd., Savannah
|June 1
|July 29
|7 to 8 a.m.
|11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|LEAP Youth Development Program
|1323 Goshen Rd., Rincon
|June 1
|July 29
|8 to 9 a.m.
|11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Liberty City Neighborhood Center
|1401 Mills B. Lane Blvd., Savannah
|June 1
|July 22
|11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Liberty County YMCA Camp Cherokee
|201 Mary Lou Dr., Hinesville
|June 1
|July 29
|8 to 8:30 a.m.
|11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|Live Oaks Public Library (LOPL) Bull Street Library
|2002 Bull St., Savannah
|June 1
|July 29
|12 to 1 p.m.
|LOPL Carnegie Library
|537 E. Henry St., Savannah
|June 1
|July 29
|11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|LOPL Garden City Library
|104 Sunshine Ave., Garden City
|June 1
|July 29
|12 to 1 p.m.
|LOPL Hinesville Library
|236 W. Memorial Dr., Hinesville
|June 1
|July 29
|12 to 1 p.m.
|LOPL Islands Library
|50 Johnny Mercer Blvd., Savannah
|June 1
|July 29
|12 to 1 p.m.
|LOPL Midway Library
|9397 E. Oglethorpe Hwy., Midway
|June 1
|July 29
|12 to 1 p.m.
|LOPL Pooler Library
|216 S. Rogers St., Pooler
|June 1
|July 29
|12 to 1 p.m.
|LOPL Southwest Library
|14097 Abercorn St., Savannah
|June 1
|July 29
|12 to 1 p.m.
|LOPL Springfield Library
|810 GA Hwy 119 S, Springfield
|June 1
|July 29
|12:30 to 1:30 p.m.
|New Horizons Community Center
|184 Shepards Bridge Rd., Reidsville
|June 6
|July 29
|12 to 1 p.m.
|Port Wentworth Leisure Services
|101 Turnberry St., Port Wentworth
|June 1
|July 29
|11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|Richmond Hill YMCA
|154 Thunderbolt Dr., Richmond Hill
|June 1
|July 29
|7 to 8 a.m.
|11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|Savannah High School
|400 Pennsylvania Ave., Savannah
|June 6
|July 28
|2 to 3 p.m.
|Statesboro Family YMCA
|409 Clairborne Ave., Statesboro
|June 1
|July 29
|7 to 8 a.m.
|11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|South Effingham High School*
|1220 Noel C. Conaway Rd., Guyton
|June 6
|July 29
|7 to 8 a.m.
|11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Tatemville Community Center
|333 Coleman St., Savannah
|June 1
|July 22
|12 to 1 p.m.
|Tompkins Center
|2333 Ogeechee Rd., Savannah
|June 1
|July 22
|11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|Tremont Community Center
|2015 Paige Ave., Savannah
|June 1
|July 22
|12 to 1 p.m.
|Tybee YMCA
|204 5th St., Tybee Island
|June 1
|July 29
|12 to 1 p.m.
|M, W, F only
|Urban Hope
|1601 Barnard St., Savannah
|June 1
|July 28
|12 to 1 p.m.
|Urban Hope 2
|106 E. 37th St., Savannah
|June 1
|July 28
|12 to 1 p.m.
|Wells Park
|2299 Montgomery St., Savannah
|June 1
|July 22
|12 to 1 p.m.
|West Broad St. YMCA
|1110 May St., Savannah
|June 1
|July 22
|7:30 to 9 a.m.
|3:30 to 5:30 p.m.
|West Chatham YMCA
|165 Isaac G. Laroche Dr., Pooler
|June 1
|July 29
|8 to 8:30 a.m.
|11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
|Windsor Forest Center
|308 Briarcliff Cir., Savannah
|June 1
|July 22
|12 to 1 p.m.
|Woodville Center
|127 Darling St., Savannah
|June1
|July 22
|W.W. Law Center
|909 E. Bolton St., Savannah
|June 1
|July 22
|11 a.m. to 12 p.m.