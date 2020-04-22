America’s Second Harvest passes out food to hundreds of cars in Glynn and Chatham County

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia hosted emergency drive-thru food distributions in Pooler and Brunswick on Wednesday.

With more than 22 million people filing for unemployment, food banks across the country are reporting growing numbers of people who are food insecure. America’s Second Harvest said they will continue traveling to all 21 coastal counties that they serve to make sure community members have the food they need.

“We’ve definitely seen an increase in need. We think that is largely due to the fact that kids are out of school, they’re home. We also think that there’s are a lot of newly unemployed people that just have never had to think about using a food bank before and so now they’re in a place where they have just a temporary time where they’re going to need a hand up,” Kimberly Barnhill, the Chief Development Officer for America’s Second Harvest, stated.

The Georgia National Guard loaded one box of nonperishable food, produce, and protein into the hundreds of cars pouring into each food distribution. America’s Second Harvest employees said senior citizens and people with disabilities are especially in need of community support right now. They asked community members to safely reach out to the people who might be afraid to get the help they need.

If you do not have any access to a vehicle, you can call Second Harvest at 912-651-7730 or dial 211 from a landline for other options to receive food donations.

The local charity is asking people for monetary support in their efforts to feed the thousands of people pouring into their distributions each week.

