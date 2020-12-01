America’s Second Harvest hosts drive-thru food giveaway for Giving Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia teamed up with a local animal Shelter to distribute boxes of food and necessities to families and their furry friends.

The organization wanted to give back on Giving Tuesday and says they will continue to give after today.

“Our community is such a giving community and we always try to make sure we are helping everyone where we can. We thought what a great way to do it on Giving Tuesday so donors know when they give to us, it goes right back out into the community,” explains Mary Jane Crouch with Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia.

Not only was food provided for families, but also food for their pets. This is an effort made by the humane society to keep animals out of the shelter and inside their homes.

“A lot of pets come through shelters this time of year as people/s lives are changing and people are moving and have things going on. Part of preventing those pets coming to the shelters is handing out supplies to keep them in their homes,” says Courtney Forr with the Savannah Humane Society.

Second Harvest says they will continue to provide food for those in need for as long as they are able.

If you are interested in giving back to the community, click here.