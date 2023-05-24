SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wednesday afternoon, America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is hosting a Topping Out ceremony at their new site, where sponsors and contractors are invited to sign a beam to celebrate the organization’s progress.

The food bank, currently located on President Street, is set to move to its new location on Chatham Parkway. The change is one that leaders of the nonprofit say is essential to bring in more donations.

Executive Director Mary Jane Crouch says their current location cannot accommodate a continually growing need for meals, and their kitchen has had to turn people away from their summer programs. She says the new site will be much more accessible for people and more resilient to storms.

“It’s going to allow us to be able to help a lot more people out in the rural communities. We’ll be closer to them we’ll be able to respond to them,” Crouch said. “Plus, we’re in an area where if there was a hurricane we could possibly be flooded and not be able to respond to needs anytime soon.”

She also says many trucks and people passing through the area hoping to donate are unable to do so with how far-removed President Street is from the interstate. This new location is important to get an increase in donations, as they are currently experiencing a food shortage, Crouch added.

Second Harvest expects to be up and running at the new facility, located at 1380 Chatham Parkway, by the start of next year.