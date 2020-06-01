America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia announces Grab & Go Meals for Children locations

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia has partnered with
several locations in Chatham as well as Bryan, Effingham, Glynn, Liberty and Tattnall County
to provide Grab & Go Meals for Children.

Service is for children 18 years old and younger.

The locations open for distribution starting on Monday June 1.

Bryan County – Breakfast & Lunch

Richmond Hill YMCA 154 Thunderbird Drive,
Richmond Hill
11:00am – 1:00pm

Chatham County

YMCAs – All are serving Breakfast & Lunch except West Broad which is Breakfast & Supper

Habersham YMCA 6400 Habersham St
Savannah
11:00am – 1:00pm

Islands YMCA 66 Johnny Mercer Blvd
Savannah
11:00am – 1:00pm

Tybee Island YMCA 204 5th St., Tybee 11:00am – 12:30pm
West Chatham YMCA 165 Isaac G. La Roche Dr.
Pooler
11:00am – 1:00pm

West Broad Street YMCA 11 Mast St, Savannah 3:30pm – 4:30pm

Chatham Co. Sites – Breakfast & Lunch

Port Wentworth Leisure
Services
P.B. Edwards Gym 101
Turnberry St, Port Wentworth
11:00am – 12:00pm

Frank Callen Boys & Girls
Club
510 E Charlton St, Savannah 11:00am – 12:30pm

Salvation Army 3000 Bee Rd, Savannah 12:00 – 1:00pm

First Bryan Baptist Church 575 W Bryan St, Savannah 10:00am – 12:00pm

Performance Initiatives 2653 Causton Bluff Dr,
Savannah
12:00 – 1:00pm

ALM Sports @ Grace &
Deliverance Church
1826 Apache Ave,
Savannah
11:30am – 1:00pm

Cooper Center 700 Davis Ave, Garden City 12:00 – 1:00

Horizons at Savannah
Country Day
824 Stillwell Dr, Savannah 12:00 – 1:30pm

Horizons at Savannah
Christian
1599 Chatham Parkway
Savannah
12:00 – 1:30pm

Live Oak Public Libraries – Breakfast & Lunch
Bull Street 2002 Bull St., Savannah 11:30am – 1:00pm

Carnegie 537 E. Henry St., Savannah 12:00 – 1:00pm

Garden City 104 Sunshine Ave., Garden
City
12:00 – 1:00pm

Pooler 216 South Rogers St,
Savannah
12:00 – 1:00pm

Southwest Chatham 14097 Abercorn St,
Savannah
12:00 – 1:00pm

Savannah Community Centers – Breakfast & Supper

Carver Heights 905 Collat St. 2:30 – 3:30pm

Crusader 81 Coffee Bluff Villa Road 2:30 – 3:30pm

Delaware 1815 Lincoln St. 2:30 – 3:30pm

Moses Jackson 1401 Richard St. 2:30 – 3:30pm

Tatemville 333 Coleman St 2:30 – 3:30pm

Tompkins 2333 Ogeechee Rd. 2:30 – 3:30pm

W.W. Law Regional Center 900 East Bolton St. 2:30 – 3:30pm

Woodville Center 127 Darling St. 2:30 – 3:30pm

Effingham County -Breakfast & Lunch

Effingham YMCA 1224 Patriot Dr., Rincon 11:00am – 1:00pm

Rincon Library 17th St. & Highway 21,
Rincon
11:30am – 12:30pm

Springfield Library 810 Highway 119 South,
Springfield
12:30 – 1:30pm

Glynn County – Breakfast & Lunch

Golden Isles YMCA 144 Scranton Connector
Brunswick
11:00am – 12:00pm

Liberty County – Breakfast & Lunch

Liberty County YMCA 201 Marylou Dr, Hinesville 9:30am – 11:30am

Hinesville Library 236 West Memorial Drive
Hinesville
11:00am – 1:00pm

Midway-Riceboro Library 9397 East Oglethorpe
Highway, Midway
12:00 – 1:00pm

Hineshouse 100 Regency Place
Hinesville
10:30am – 12:00pm

St. Peters Church 5394 E. Oglethorpe Hwy
Hinesville
11:30am – 1:00pm

Tattnall County – Lunch Only

New Horizons Community
Outreach Center
184 Shepards Bridge Rd.
Reidsville
11:30am – 1:30pm
Menu will be posted to their own Facebook page.

