SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will be hosting a night of elegance and dancing with its 11th annual Dancing Stars of Coastal Georgia gala.

Ten lucky dancers were chosen from Georgia’s business and philanthropy community to go head-to-head as they competed for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy.

You’re also guaranteed to see some familiar faces with WSAV News 3’s Kim Gusby and Ben Senger will be emceeing the event. But, that’s not all. Lead Meteorologist Kris Alred will be serving as one of the celebrity judges.

“We’re very grateful and appreciative for their continued years of service and giving their time and talents not only to support the Dancing Stars of Coastal Georgia gala but also their support of the Alzheimer’s Association’s mission,” said Stephen Holland, Development Manager for the Coastal Georgia region.

The gala will feature a special Mission Moment highlighting local realtor Joe Lannacone, one of the “Stars” this year who is a long-distance caregiver for his mother who lives with Alzheimer’s disease.

This year the gala’s fundraising goal is lofty, at $400,000. Last year’s gala raised more than

$210,000. Money raised from Dancing Stars of Coastal Georgia is used to work towards a cure for Altzhiemer’s and all other forms of dementia.

The event will take place on Saturday, May 20 at the Savannah Convention Center from 6:00 p.m to 10:00 p.m.

To reserve your tickets, click here.