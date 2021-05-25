Alzheimer’s Association bringing back Dancing Stars of Coastal Georgia

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Alzheimer’s Association announced their fundraising event Dancing Stars of Coastal Georgia will make a virtual return this summer.

The event will showcase entertaining dance routines while raising awareness and support for the Alzheimer’s Association.

Organizers say the event will premiere on Thursday, June 17 at 7:00 p.m.

As part of the Alzheimer’s Association plan to follow public health safety guidelines, which includes not gathering in large groups, the 2021 event will be virtual.

The Dancing Stars of Coastal Georgia event brings Coastal Georgia area business leaders and philanthropists together to raise money by gaining votes in a one-night gala dance competition.

This year, the Association will celebrate Coastal Stars of year’s past including Catherine Cooper, Meta Adler, John Kingston, Nicole Mason, Missy Taylor, Kristen Harkleroad, Morgan Crolley and 2019 winner Jim Myers.

WSAV News 3’s Kim Gusby and Ben Senger will emcee the event.

According to the organization, more than 6 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease – the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States.

To purchase a $50 ticket or vote for your favorite past star, visit dancingstarsofCoastalgeorgia.com or call 800-272-3900.