Alzheimer’s Association announces 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s set for September 25

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Alzheimer’s Association invites Coastal Georgia residents to join the fight to end Alzheimer’s by participating in the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s on Saturday, September 25 at Lake Mayer Community Park in Savannah.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, Alzheimer’s disease is a leading cause of death in the United States and over 6 million Americans are living with the disease. More than 11 million family members and friends provide care to people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias.

In Georgia alone, there are more than 150,000 people living with the disease and 334,000 caregivers.

Organizers of this year’s event say on walk day, participants will honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a Promise Garden ceremony. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers will represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

To register and receive the latest updates on this year’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s, visit: alz.org/walk.