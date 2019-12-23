It’s the oldest continuous African American cotillion in the country.
Friday night, the Savannah chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. hosted it’s 75th Debutante Presentation and Scholarship Ball.
Fourteen young women took center stage at the Savannah Convention Center.
Several debutantes also received scholarships.
The celebration marks the ‘coming of age’ for many young women in the Savannah community.
Alpha Phi Alpha Debutantes celebrate Diamond Anniversary
