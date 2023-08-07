POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) — Agenda Latina held Fiesta in the Park to give the community a chance to experience the culture of Latin America.

“Conectados somos mas,” says Lisette Ricceli, CEO of Agenda Latina, meaning, “when we are connected, we are more.” That’s the idea behind Sunday’s Fiesta in the Park.

“My goal is include everyone, diversify our culture and let the people know what we are, what we have to give to the community,” Ricceli said.

Through song, dance and food, Agenda Latina’s event celebrates all that Latin culture has to offer.

“We have amazing people in our community, successful people in our community and we need to know them,” said Ricceli. “This is an opportunity to share.”

“We have more cultures, we have more food, we have more fiesta, we have more parties, so it’s really a growing experience, a learning experience for everybody,” said Catalina Sandoval.

They say events like these help everyone understand each other better, which is crucial when building inclusivity and tolerance.

“We had a lot of people asking us ‘Is it just for people that speak Spanish?’ No!” exclaimed Sandoval. “We want everybody here. We want you if you speak English, Spanish, French, Italian, it doesn’t matter. We just want you to come here, have some food, enjoy the fiesta, enjoy the music just come and have fun.”