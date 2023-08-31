POOLER, Ga. (WSAV) – The Viva Activa Health and Wellness Festival is set for Sunday, Sept. 17, at Tom Triplett Park.

In a partnership between Agenda Latina and Chatham County Parks and Recreation, the festival will offer free workout classes, free yoga, Zumba and dance lessons. Free health screenings will be available as well.

It’s all happening from 1 to 6 p.m.

There will be plenty of opportunities to learn more about health resources throughout the community and have some fun at the same time.

For more information on Viva Activa, visit here.