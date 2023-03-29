SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Tuesday marked graduation day for one special little guy.

Rylin Jackson was released from the Memorial Health NICU after nearly a year.

He and his twin sister Reign were born prematurely. While Reign was able to go home after two months, Rylin weighed only 1 pound at birth and was too weak.

Now, after 11 months of care, he is well enough to leave the hospital.

“That’s one thing this taught me, you know, to never give up…to keep myself going,” said Treonna Jackson, the twins’ mother. “It’s been like a lot. It can be a whole book about this.”

Jackson said there are already three sets of twins in her family.