Acclaimed journalist Wanda Smalls Lloyd to speak at the Massie Heritage Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Massie Heritage Center announced they plan to host a lecture given by Savannah native and acclaimed journalist, Wanda Smalls Lloyd.

Officials say Llloyd will speak about her experiences and challenges as a black female journalist, how growing up in Savannah during segregation helped shape her career, and views about gender and race.

In 2019, Lloyd was inducted into the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) Hall fame in recognition of her decades of impactful work as a newspaper editor and advocacy for diversity of women and people of color in media.

Lloyd is a retired newspaper editor and a former associate professor/former chair of the Department of Journalism and Mass Communications at Savannah State University.

Her career included executive leadership positions at The Montgomery Advertiser, The Greenville News, USA TODAY, The Washington Post, the Atlanta Journal and more.

The lecture event takes place on February 9th at 6:00 p.m. at the Massie Heritage Center.

The event is free but an RSVP is required. Call 912-395-5070 to RSVP.