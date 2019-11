SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Abercorn Rehabilitation Center hosts a fall festival Tuesday.

There will be plenty to do at the event. The center says they will have food, music, games, bounce houses and more. the fun starts at 4:00 p.m. and wraps up at 6:30 p.m..

The Abercorn Rehabilitation Center is located at 11800 Abercorn street.