SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – AAPI for Savannah is gearing up for its Savannah Cultural Festival on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Organizers say the free event is designed to celebrate Savannah’s diversity while increasing awareness of the unique heritage of the Asian and Pacific Islander community.

“Through this festival, we hope to create a more equitable and inclusive society for all in attendance,” a press release from the organization reads.

The festival will take place on Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. at the Kehoe Iron Works at Trustees’ Garden (660 East Broughton St.).

AAPI for Savannah has teamed up with the Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities (DBHDD) and the Pillars Initiative for the event.