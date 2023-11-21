SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV)- The Thanksgiving holidays are right before our eyes.

There seem to be more impaired drivers during the holiday season, and AAA is offering services to ensure everyone has a safe time while enjoying themselves.

On Wednesday, the Auto Club Group will activate its Tow to Go campaign to keep impaired drivers off the road.

The program is available in a few states including Georgia, offering a safe ride for possible-impaired drivers and their vehicles. AAA requests that the program be used as a last resort, yet it is free to those who need it.

Tow to Go will be active from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 22nd to 6 a.m. Monday, Nov. 27th.

Nationwide, AAA projects this to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving on record, with an estimated 49.1 million Americans forecast to take a road trip. Combining cocktails with crowded roads can be deadly. During the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, from 2017-2021, more than 830 people died in crashes involving a drunk driver (NHTSA).

This is the 25th year The Auto Club Group has provided the Tow to Go program.

When called upon, The Auto Club Group will dispatch a tow truck to transport the impaired person and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius for free.

The program is offering the services free to AAA members and non-members and may not be available in rural areas or during severe weather conditions.

Appointments cannot be scheduled in advance to use Tow to Go. AAA suggests that people should plan ahead and choose a designated driver before celebrating.