A Savannah non-profit awarded $150,000 grant to improve health and well-being of local youth

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – The Savannah non-profit Deep Center received a $150,000 grant from Forward Promise, a national program of the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation.

According to Deep Center the grant will support efforts to improve the health and well-being of boys and young men of color.

Deep Center was named one of just seven national organizations to receive a grant from the organization.

Forward Promise is a national program to support culturally responsive practices that buffer the effects of historical and systemic trauma on boys and young men of color.

Deep Center and the other awarded organizations will partner with a local youth-serving system such as juvenile justice, child welfare or health.

Together, the partnering organizations will identify current practices that harm and dehumanize boys and young men of color and lift up solutions that are more humane, culturally grounded and consistent with positive youth development approaches.

