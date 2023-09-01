SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Turtles have been an unofficial ambassador of the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire since, well… forever. However, the majestic Northwest Atlantic loggerhead sea turtle is currently on the endangered species list.

That’s why Leopold’s Ice Cream is partnering with the Caretta Research Project (CPR). Since 1973, the CRP’s mission has been the recovery and protection of loggerheads.

To help recover the reptiles, Leopold’s Ice Cream created a new flavor called “Lowcountry Turtle Pecan Pie,” and $1 from each scoop will be donated to the organization, which has successfully protected over 350,000 hatchlings over the last five decades.

You can only get the new flavor at the downtown location (212 E Broughton St.), and only for two months.

To learn more about CPR’s projects, ways to volunteer or how to donate, visit here.

photos by Bunny Ware