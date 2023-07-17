SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Mother’s Hurting Heart, a nonprofit organization aimed at offering support and education surrounding gun violence, hosted an event at Lake Mayer Park over the weekend to raise awareness for the pain gun violence leaves behind.

The results of gun violence often lead to a lose-lose situation for families, said Tanaka Stringer, the founder of A Mother’s Hurting Heart. One family loses a loved one to a bullet and the other loses a child to a lengthy sentence, she said.

“My hope is to save our juveniles, our youth before it even gets to that point,” said Stringer.

She founded the nonprofit after losing her son to gun violence just five days before his 21st birthday in 2011, hoping to find a better way to grieve.

“It can put you in a depression, because it’s so overwhelming,” said Stringer.

“I’m just now learning how to celebrate Mother’s Day. Last year was my first year from 2011 to know how to celebrate Mother’s Day.”

Her organization offers counseling programs to parents and siblings of victims, who she said are often neglected in the grieving process.

The nonprofit also works to educate youth about the dangers of gun violence, starting with school children at 10 years old.

“Sometimes the kids want to try to fit in and they don’t know what to do. “

Rising seventh-graders Skylar Gatling and Eden James said they’ve learned a lot through the program.

“Growing up, you have to be more of a leader and forge your own path even though people try to bring you down sometimes, and you should always try to follow your heart and what’s best for you,” said Gatling.

“She taught us about how it changed her life and how she didn’t feel happy or anything anymore and she couldn’t really celebrate or anything anymore,” said James.

The goal of Sunday’s event was to raise awareness and give families of victims a place to come together — something Stringer said is important since it’s a hard thing to tackle alone.

She encouraged anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one due to gun violence to call the nonprofit at (754) 227-1380 or email amothers.hurtingheart2010@gmail.com.