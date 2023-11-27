SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — November is National Adoption Month. Locally, a child who was adopted last year spent an average of 54 months in foster care.

The state average is 38 months, according to Kate Blair, Executive Director of Brightside Child and Family Advocacy. Also, last year, 23 percent of Chatham County children in foster care who achieved permanency were adopted.

“[Advocates] attend all of the court hearings and testify in court as to what’s in their best interest, if they have any needs that aren’t being met, or if we have any concerns. We also keep in contact with the caseworker, with their doctors, their schools… basically just kind of working similarly to a caseworker, but separately in a volunteer capacity,” Genevieve Linville says.

Linville has been a volunteer with Savannah-Chatham Court Appointed Special Advocates for three years.

Adoption typically takes longer for various reasons: parental rights must be terminated first, identifying an adoptive foster home, and extensive paperwork.

“The longer a child is in care or if they come into care at a later age, chances are they’ve been through more traumatic experiences in their lives,” Linville says. “Our role is really just to come in and advocate for the kids that are currently in care. The number one goal is reunification with the biological parents. If that’s not a possibility, then we want to get them into a safe home, whether that be with a family member or with adoption.”

Her most recent case was a sibling group of four.

“The children that I had in my case had been moved multiple times, different placements…” she says. “It was really rewarding to see them all get adopted by one family. All the siblings were able to stay together in one household. It’s just an extremely rewarding experience. “

Linville says it is important to personalize each case and remember that these are human beings, and this process will have an impact on them.

“We’re coming in solely as a volunteer, solely to speak in terms of their best interests. I think that just building trust with them, letting them know, we are on their side. We don’t have any stake in what happens as long as it’s what’s best for you is really important,” she says.

If you are looking to adopt a child, Linville recommends you reach out to the Division of Family and Children Services. If you would like to volunteer with CASA, click here.