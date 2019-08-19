9to5 Savannah presents Managing Stress and Money in honor of Black Women’s Equal Pay Day

Thursday, August 22, is Black Women’s Equal Pay Day.

That means African American women had to work all of 2018 and until August 22 of 2019 to catch up with what men earned in 2018 alone.

Latoya Brannen is the organizer of 9to5 Savannah.

She joins us now with more on what they’re doing to close the pay gap.

Click the arrow in the video clip above to watch our interview.

9 to 5 Savannah presents Managing Stress and Money

Saturday, August 24

11:00 am – 1:00 pm

Carey Hilliard’s

3316 Skidaway Road

Early Bird Tickets: $25

9to5 Member Tickets: $20

For more information, contact: LaToya@9to5.org