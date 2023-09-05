POOLER, Ga (WSAV) – In Pooler, a 9-year-old battling cancer was gifted a new custom-built playset, thanks to the Roc Solid Foundation.

It was all smiles Tuesday morning as Greyson Corbitt was surprised. Greyson is fighting acute lymphocytic leukemia. The foundation partners with local hospitals to help families like the Corbitt’s.

“It’s our mission at Roc Solid Foundation is to make sure – if there’s a child fighting pediatric cancer and they want to play, we’re going to provide a safe area for them to play,” Eric Newman, Roc Solid Foundation founder said.

Greyson’s father, Joshua, tells News 3, that doctors have warned their family about future conditions Greyson may have. One being – not being able to spend as much time in public because treatment could compromise his immune system.

“We’re figuring out that he’s going to be neutropenic more than we realized he would,” Joshua said. “So, this playground is a great blessing for us. with neutropenic we can’t go into public spaces very much.”

Joshua says Memorial Health has been nothing but amazing to their family and played a role in making this possible.

“I believe they [Roc Solid Foundation] reached out to Memorial [Health]. The social workers there, they’ve been great. We’ve been in the cancer community since 2017, so about six years now. Memorial [Health] has been behind us the entire time.”

The foundation didn’t work alone. The Savannah Bananas supported the family by lending a helping hand from beginning to end.

“I really hope as soon we leave, they are going to be playing on it,” Bret Helton, a Savannah Bananas player said. “That’s kind of like that direct one…there’s no mystery. We did it, jobs done and they get to enjoy it.”

Joshua also tells me Cure Childhood Cancer has been a big help through their son’s battle with cancer. They are looking forward to many happy days of playing in their backyard.