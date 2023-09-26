RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — While the Hyundai Metaplant is taking shape before our eyes along Interstate 16 in Bryan County, so are neighboring communities that will be crucial to the manufacturing of electric cars.

One of Hyundai’s suppliers is building a facility in Rincon near the corner of Old Augusta Road and Fort Howard Road.

$6.9 million is the cost for the water and sewer infrastructure project, supporting Sewon America, a tier-one supplier for Hyundai.

“We’ll be extending water lines, extending sewer lines, and adding an elevated water tank,” Jessica Hood, Vice President of the Effingham County Industrial Authority, says.

$2.5 million dollars is coming from federal funding, an allocation to the Effingham County Industrial Development Authority.

The remaining $4.4 million dollars for the project is coming from local funds.

Hood said this project benefits the economy and the City of Rincon.

“The exciting thing about this project is that it will not only add capacity and service for the new Sewon America plant in Effingham County, but it will also serve that area and that region. So it benefits not only our economic development project, but it benefits the City of Rincon as well,” Hood says.

Sewon is creating 740 jobs with $300 million dollars in private investment. Hood calls the water and sewer project a “behind-the-scenes investment that will make a difference.”

“The vast majority of Effingham County residents commute outside of the county for work every day. We feel like creating these high-quality manufacturing jobs in the community will allow our residents to work much closer to where they live and have a better quality of life, because they’re not spending so much time commuting to Chatham County, for example.”

Sewon America is the largest known private investment in the City of Rincon to date. Operations at the facility are expected to begin in 2025.