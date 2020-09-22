5th annual Yoga Relay at Lake Mayer to benefit Hospice Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Registration for the 5th Annual Yoga Relay, benefitting Hospice Savannah, is now open.

Kate Doran, owner of Savannah Power Yoga and SPRY Mind & Body, is hosting the event on Oct. 16 at 5:30 p.m. at Lake Mayer Community Park (1850 E. Montgomery Cross Road).

The Yoga Relay will be held outdoors under an open pavilion. Participants are encouraged to bring a picnic and stay to socialize at a safe distance after the event.

Proceeds from the Yoga Relay will benefit the Edel Caregiver Institute, a program of Hospice Savannah offering free help to anyone caring for a loved one with dementia, illness or disability. The program hits close to home for Doran, who became a caregiver for her mother in law at age 41.

“Like me, no family caregiver is ever prepared for a life-changing diagnosis like cancer or for the journey that lies ahead,” Doran said.

Doran says most caregivers are thrust into their role unexpectedly, with little or no training, support or advice. She says the Yoga Relay helps illustrate the help many caregivers need and sometimes struggle to find.

“If you want to do all 100 sun salutations yourself, that’s great,” Doran said. “But if you want to have a relay team with others taking turns, that’s better. Having a tag team is a metaphor for accepting help – just as caregivers need to be open to accepting help.”

At the Edel Caregiver Institute, caregivers learn basic skills like transferring a loved one to a bedside commode, join support groups, experience yoga relaxation classes, find a listening ear, and are given practical assistance. All services are completely free of charge.

To pre-register for the Yoga Relay, click here. Registration is $35 and seated chair yoga options will be offered.