SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Martin de Porres Society Of Savannah and Congregation Mickve Israel is hosting their fifth annual Jazz Benefit Concert that will benefit Camp Lighthouse—a multicultural summer camp for young people in our community.

The concert will be held on Sunday, June 25 at 4:00 p.m. at Congregation Mickve Israel located at 20 East Gordon Street. WSAV’s own Kim Gusby will emcee the event.

The benefit concert will feature the Teddy Adams sextet and jazz soloist Husxie Scott.

Adult tickets are $45.00 and youth tickets are $15.00. The price will increase by $10.00 for adults and $5.00 for youth after June 9. Tickets can be purchased at the following locations: Congregation Mickve Israel, Christ Church Anglican, First African Baptist Church, Longhorn Steakhouse Restaurant on Abercorn Street, or online here.

For additional information, contact Gail G. Brown at 912-358-8887 or gailbro2@yahoo.com.