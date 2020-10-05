5-year-old Savannah girl raises over $1,000 for St. Jude at lemonade stand

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A local girl is supporting a big cause with a lemonade stand.

Peighton Baker, 5, ran a lemonade stand last month. She ended up raising more than $1,000 in just a few hours!

The money will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. WSAV caught up with Peighton and her grandmother as they were mailing off a check.

”My neighborhood, Forest Cove, is wonderful,” Barbara Baker, Peighton’s grandmother said. “Lanier Realty, who handles our neighborhood association, sent fliers out to us. We put it on Facebook. We called our friends and family and everybody came together to support the cause.”

Baker says the fundraiser was in honor of a 4-year-old girl who passed away from cancer.