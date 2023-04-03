SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah MLK Observance Day Association is awarding scholarships to 5 local high school seniors.

The organization says the scholarships are awarded after the 55th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.

According to organizers, the do not dwell on the loss of Dr. King but celebrate his legacy through young people who will bring about, what Dr. King called, ‘the beloved community.’

These outstanding high school seniors excel at school and give back to their community.

They maintain exemplary performances in academics, conduct, and leadership.

The ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Tremont Temple Baptist Church.

For more information call 912-234-5502.