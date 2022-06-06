SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Congregation Mickve Israel and The Martin de Porres Society are hosting their fourth annual Jazz Benefit Concert on June 26.

All proceeds will go to Camp Lighthouse, a free Christian camp “for kids who otherwise could not experience it.”

Enjoy the sounds of legendary musician Teddy Adams and Company, featuring vocalist Huxsie Scott. Adams, a trombonist, arranger, composer and lecturer, was one of the first inductees into the Savannah/ Coastal Jazz Association Hall Of Fame.

The performance begins Sunday at 4:00 p.m. at Congregation Mickve Israel on 20 East Gordon Street.

Tickets are tax-deductible and cost $45.00 for adults and $15.00 for kids, if purchased by June 10. Rates will increase to $55.00 for adults and $20.00 for youth if purchased after June 10.

Tickets may be purchased at Congregation Mickve Israel, First African Baptist Church or online at martindeporressociety.org.

For additional ticket or sponsorship information, contact Gail G. Brown at gailbro2@yahoo.com or by calling 912-358-8887. Gabriela C. Verwiel can also help with ticket or sponsorship information and can be reached at mgverwiel@gmail.com or by calling 912-547-2247.