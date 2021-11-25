3rd Infantry Division celebrates Thanksgiving

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – The 3rd Infantry Division celebrated Thanksgiving this week with special meals at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.

Hunter service members had their holiday celebration on Monday, and Wednesday, hundreds more sat down to enjoy their meal.

Fort Stewart’s party was casino-themed, complete with music and games of chance.

Command Sgt. Maj. James Kelly and Col. Pete Moon, command team of the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division, cut slices of ham and prime rib for Soldiers at the Marne Bistro’s Thanksgiving luncheon at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 23, 2021. Leaders from across the 3rd ID came together to put their Soldiers first, and served them thanksgiving meals. This is a time honored tradition for leaders to show their appreciation for their Soldiers. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Guerrero, 1ABCT, 3ID public affairs)

Senior leaders assigned to the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division, serve Soldiers and Families during the Marne Bistro Thanksgiving meal on Fort Stewart Georgia, November 23, 2021. The dining facility’s meal was used to provide a taste of home to Soldiers and Families that may not be able to make it home for the holidays. (U.S. Army photo by Photo by Sgt. Laurissa Hodges)

The military men and women not only enjoyed turkey and dressing with all of the trimmings but they feasted on lobster and roast beef, too.

Organizers say the Thanksgiving meals are just one way to show the soldiers they’re loved.

“We’re letting all the dogface soldiers have a home-cooked meal before they actually have time to go be with their loved ones,” said Sgt. Smith Stanley, Spartan Warrior restaurant manager. “And if the soldiers are single, they at least get a home-cooked meal to celebrate Thanksgiving.”

As is tradition, leaders served meals to soldiers in their dress uniforms.

In all, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield’s Thanksgiving meals served more than 1,200 soldiers and their families.