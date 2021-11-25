3rd Infantry Division celebrates Thanksgiving

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) – The 3rd Infantry Division celebrated Thanksgiving this week with special meals at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield.
Hunter service members had their holiday celebration on Monday, and Wednesday, hundreds more sat down to enjoy their meal.
Fort Stewart’s party was casino-themed, complete with music and games of chance.
The military men and women not only enjoyed turkey and dressing with all of the trimmings but they feasted on lobster and roast beef, too.
Organizers say the Thanksgiving meals are just one way to show the soldiers they’re loved.
“We’re letting all the dogface soldiers have a home-cooked meal before they actually have time to go be with their loved ones,” said Sgt. Smith Stanley, Spartan Warrior restaurant manager. “And if the soldiers are single, they at least get a home-cooked meal to celebrate Thanksgiving.”
As is tradition, leaders served meals to soldiers in their dress uniforms.
In all, Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield’s Thanksgiving meals served more than 1,200 soldiers and their families.