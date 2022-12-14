HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Soldiers from the 3rd Infantry Division stepped up to help bring a Merry Christmas to families in need in Liberty County.

Soldiers from the 3rd ID’s Sustainment Brigade and the Army Field Support Battalion purchased toys to help over 64 families.

“On a personal level, as a child I grew up and I had happy Christmases and I just want to be able to provide that back to the children of Hinesville and the Liberty County School System so that they can experience the same experience that I had as a kid,” said Col. David Key, with the 3rd ID Sustainment Brigade.

The gifts were distributed on Wednesday at the Liberty County Board of Education building. Cars lined up outside as soldiers and Army employees loaded up trunks with gifts.

The families were selected through a program called McKinney-Vento, which helps families that are homeless, living in hotels or staying with family members or friends, some in cramped quarters.

“I’ve been dealing with the Board of Education for a while and the soldiers always donate,” said Joshuela Boston, who received some gifts for her four kids on Wednesday. “And I really appreciate it. I really do.”