The 38th Annual Savannah Jazz Festival ended on a high note over the weekend.
The weather was perfect and Forsyth Park was jam packed Saturday for the free concert featuring world class musicians like clarinetist and saxophonist Anat Cohen and renowned vocalist Vanessa Rubin.
Organizers anticipated more than 40,000 participants enjoyed the week-long festival which featured 27 free performances this year.
WSAV is a proud sponsor.
38th annual Savannah Jazz Festival ends on a high note
