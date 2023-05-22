SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — 12 weeks of family fun kicks off this June in Hilton Head Island’s Shelter Cover Harbour & Marina with 12 shows from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day weekend.

The event, which has lasted over three decades, has been nationally recognized as one of the top events in the Southeast. Guests can expect entertainment provided by local icon Shannon Tanner and children’s activities from Cappy the Clown.

The shows will follow this schedule:

Tuesdays; June 6, 13, 20 & 27

Tuesdays; July 4, 11, 18 & 25

Tuesdays; August 1, 8, 15 & 22

*Reminder to all attendees: No outside food or drink permitted.

In addition, fellow Lowcountry legend Cappy the Clown returns for another year of entertaining children with face painting, balloon animals, sand art, glitter tattoos and more. Cappy is set up at the Harbour from 6-9 p.m. Memorial Day weekend followed by Monday through Friday, May 29 through Sept. 1 — as well as Labor Day weekend, Sept. 2-3.

Shannon Tanner family show: Memorial Day weekend (Saturday, May 27 & Sunday, May 28) plus May 29 – Aug 23 (Mon, Tues, Wed) – two shows at 6:30 p.m. & 8:00 p.m.

Parrot Palooza with Shannon Tanner & the Oyster Reefers: Thursdays, June 15 – August 24 –(June 15, 22 & 29; July 6, 13, 20 & 27; August 3, 10, 17 & 24)plus Labor Day weekend (Saturday, September 2 & Sunday, September 3) – Show starts at 7:00 p.m.

Cappy the Clown: Memorial Day weekend (Saturday, May 27 & Sunday, May 28), May 29 – Sept. 1 (Monday-Friday) and Labor Day weekend (Saturday, Sept. 2 & Sunday, Sept. 3) – 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

