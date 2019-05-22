3 of WSAV's own voted as 'Best of Savannah'

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - Three of WSAV’s own have made Connect Savannah’s “Best of” list.

Each year, the newspaper’s readers vote on the “Best of Savannah” from artists and nonprofits to businesses and media (and much more).

This year, voters selected three from News 3’s team:

Andrew Davis as Best Investigative Reporter

Kris Allred as Best Local TV Meteorologist

Kim Gusby as Best Local TV News Anchor

Gusby and Allred were chosen for the same awards last year.

A ceremony was held Tuesday night to award all of this year’s winners. To check out the full list, visit Connect's website here.