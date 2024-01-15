SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) – Today is the day we honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. The native Georgian became a renowned minister and civil rights activist, whose words and wisdom left an indelible mark on our nation’s journey towards equality.

The 2024 Martin Luther King Junior Day Parade will kick-off at 10:00 a.m. in downtown Savannah.

The route begins at Liberty and East Broad Streets. The parade will travel north to Broughton Street, then turn west toward MLK Boulevard. Marchers will turn south on MLK Blvd. and proceed to Anderson Street, where the parade ends.

2024 Savannah’s MLK Route

Traffic will be closed on the east end of Liberty Street, Harris Street, Macon Street, Charlton Street, Jones Street, Taylor Street, Gordon Street, Gaston Street, Hartridge Street , Huntington Street , Nicoll Street , and Hall Street. East Broad from Hall Street to Liberty Street will also be closed until the parade ends at noon.