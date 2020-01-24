2020 Pulse Art + Technology Festival debates technology’s usefulness























SAVANNAH Ga. (WSAV) – The Telfair Museums is leading the conversation about art and technology in its 13th annual “Pulse Art + Technology Festival”. This year’s exhibits are exploring the usefulness of technology.

The Jepson Center for the Arts is hosting two exhibitions, Second Nature and Machines of Futility: Unproductive Technologies. Both exhibits showcase works and installations that demonstrate artist’s expressions of whether or not technology is helping solve global problems or creating them.

The Telfair Museums’ Senior Education Curator, Harry Delorme Jr., said this year’s installations use technology to react to issues like climate change and the state of the world’s oceans. Delorme said virtual reality creates an immersive experience that can bring to life places people would not normally see — offering new “insights” and “perspectives”.

“Technology is something that can be used for very creative purposes. It’s not just something we can consume, by looking at our phones, it can also give us some really amazing experiences so I hope people will come out and take advantage of some of these really amazing experiences. Some of these pieces are fun, some are funny, some will make you think, but hopefully all of them are really engaging and things that you won’t see otherwise,” Delorme said.

Delorme said each year’s theme takes years to curate and develop. Several of the installations in the festival were contributed this year by local SCAD professors and students.

The Festival will run through Sunday, January 26. The Jepson Center will host a Free Family Day, tomorrow with free daytime admission to Savannah and Chatham County residents and students with an I.D. The exhibits have free Raising STEAM Youth Workshops throughout the weekend, including an “Intro to Game Development and Coding” workshop today at 4:00 p.m. and a “Useless (but Cool) Gadgets!” workshop tomorrow morning at 10:00 a.m. All daytime talks, tours, and workshops require registration via email: daughtryc@telfair.org, or phone: 912-790-8827.