20,000 meals are being distributed to Savannah families impacted by COVID-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Two Savannah organizations have teamed up to distribute roughly 20,000 meals to Savannah families that have been impacted by COVID-19. The meals will be handed out drive-thru-style between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Saturday at Memorial Stadium.



McCraney Property Company partnered with America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia to provide the meals to more than 1,000 families.

Members of the Georgia National Guard will be directing vehicles and delivering food to the families’ cars. COVID-19 safety precautions are in place such as mask-wearing by all volunteers and attendees.

McCraney Property Company is an industrial real estate company focused in the major markets of Georgia, Florida and the Carolinas.



America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia is a locally inspired and volunteer-driven food bank that was founded in 1981.